Bigg Boss 17 BFFs: Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui To Arun Mashettey-Tehelka, Friendships That Grabbed Eyeballs

By: Sachin T | January 28, 2024
Bigg Boss 17 concludes on January 28, Sunday, and this season made it to the headlines for the friendships and dynamics inside the house. Here's a look at the popular BFF jodis of the season who grabbed eyeballs
Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's friendship was probably the most complicated one inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, as they initially started off as friends but soon fans saw constant bickering between the two. Other housemates also questioned their closeness, but the two maintained that they were only friends and had no romantic feelings for each other
The purest friendship on Bigg Boss 17 was that between Arun Mashettey and Sunny Arya, aka, Tehelka. In fact, the latter was evicted from the house after he got into a fight with Abhishek Kumar while defending the former. Arun was seen breaking down and going into a shell post Tehelka's ouster
Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya shared more of a sisterly bond on the show and the latter even addressed the former as 'Ankita Di' till the very end. They were seen standing by each other throughout the season despite people calling them weak individuals
Munawar and Abhishek, who are currently two of the finalists, have been best bros since the onset of the season, and they are often seen engaging in fun banters and pulling each others' leg
Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan, the senior-most contestants of Bigg Boss 17, bonded from the word go and they were inseparable till the time Jigna was eliminated due to insufficient votes
Mannara Chopra was also quite good friends with Anurag Dobhal, however, their friendship turned sour by the time the latter was evicted
Thanks For Reading!