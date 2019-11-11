Bigg Boss 13, Day 42: Shehnaz Gill reconciles with Sidharth Shukla

It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee as Bigg Boss has given the contestants an ultimatum to wake up and play the game. The recent entry of Vishal Aditya Singh in the house has suddenly put each and every contestant in a fix. Old relationships have fizzled out, and new connections are now being formed.

Leaving aside their fights, Rashami, Shehnaz and Devoleena have taken up the responsibility of playing cupids for Vishal and Aarti and are often seen coaxing Aarti to mingle with him. A new day begins, and contestants wake up to a lighthearted song 'Dil Ka telephone’. The day starts with Paras taking Vishal's help in stealing schezwan chutney to eat later.