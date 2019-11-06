Bigg Boss 13: #wesupportsidshukla trends on Twitter as Siddharth Shukla gets evicted for pushing Mahira Sharma

Explicit language, extreme egos and explosive rage are nothing new in "Bigg Boss". This year, however, housemates are engaging in something they never did before.

Participants in the ongoing "Bigg Boss season 13" do not hesitate to engage in physical fights. Be it Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma, housemates this season seem solely interested in taking the controversial reality show to a new low.

Twitter on Tuesday has been abuzz about television star and housemate Siddharth Shukla. He reportedly got into a physical fight with TV actress Mahira Sharma, who injured herself during a task on the daily show airing on Colors.

In a leaked promo of Tuesday's episode that is doing the rounds on social media, Sidharth is seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.

In the clip, housemates are seen being actively involved in a new task for captaincy. In the task, they were required to throw bags in a truck. As the task started, they begin running around. They started flinging bags at each other, which results in some of the contestants injuring themselves.

While performing the task, Siddharth pushes Mahira as she holds one of the bags. Mahira falls on the ground and hurts her head. She screams even as Paras Chabra tries to help her.

After the task, "Bigg Boss" announces that he has evicted Siddharth from the house for his violent behaviour.

However, Siddharth is a big television star, and his fans don't seem to be in the mood to see him evicted. All through Tuesday, Hashtags such as #wesupportsidshukla and #sidhartshukla have been trending on Twitter. A debate over his behaviour and anger, too, became hot subjects of discussion on the micro-blogging website.