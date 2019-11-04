Bigg Boss 13: Furious fans trend #BBCheatedViewers after Rashmasi Dessai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga get evicted

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan announced that there will be three evictions. To everyone’s shock, three of the strongest contestants-Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Shefali Bagga were eliminated from the show.

Salman Khan reprimanded the contestants for taking the task lightly and also said that because of lack of strategy a deserving contestant will have to walk out of the house. However, this decision has not gone down well with the fans of Bigg Boss who have voted for the contestants. Rashami and Devoleena’s fans are upset with this decision and are expressing their disappointment. They are trending #BBCheatedViewers on Twitter to show their disappointment towards the verdict.

