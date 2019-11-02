Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau stans like crazy as Salman Khan calls up his icon Sanjay Dutt

Bigg Boss 13 finale is here. Well, the first part of the finale. From the beginning, it was announced that many existing participants will be eliminated after 4 weeks. This was to keep the excitement amongst the audience. With three housemates to get eliminated this weekend, some new faces will enter the house as well.
Amongst the participants is Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Jayaram Pathak who is really famous on social media for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and for his rants. A clip was shared by the channel from the Weekend Ka Vaar in which Salman gives a call to Sanjay Dutt to fulfill Hindustani Bhau’s wish. Salman asks who is speaking on the call and Sanjay Dutt answers by calling him ‘Bhaijaan’. Salman responds by saying, Baba.
Sanjay Dutt asks Hindustani Bhau how is he doing and in return Bhau responds that he loves him Salman asks Sanjay if he wants to ask Bhau something. Sanjay asks what duties he will perform if he becomes the Captain of the house. Bhau laughs and says, “Duty main karega?” This bursts Salman into laughter.
It also seems like Hindustani Bhau’s target would be Paras Chhabra in the house. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar will air tonight and three contestants will be eliminated.
