Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau stans like crazy as Salman Khan calls up his icon Sanjay Dutt

Bigg Boss 13 finale is here. Well, the first part of the finale. From the beginning, it was announced that many existing participants will be eliminated after 4 weeks. This was to keep the excitement amongst the audience. With three housemates to get eliminated this weekend, some new faces will enter the house as well.

Amongst the participants is Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Jayaram Pathak who is really famous on social media for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and for his rants. A clip was shared by the channel from the Weekend Ka Vaar in which Salman gives a call to Sanjay Dutt to fulfill Hindustani Bhau’s wish. Salman asks who is speaking on the call and Sanjay Dutt answers by calling him ‘Bhaijaan’. Salman responds by saying, Baba.