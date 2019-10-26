From Tiktok to Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau of 'nikal l*****' fame is the new wild card contestant

The fans have been going crazy ever since Salman Khan announced that there will be a few wild card contestants on the Bigg Boss 13 show. Speculations and rumours having been doing rounds as to who the new contestants will be.
Hussain Khujrewala , Arhaan Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Himanshi Khurrana are some of the few rumored names to join Bigg Boss house.
Well a new name that has come up is Hindustni Bhau, the internet sensation and YouTube star. Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau is reportedly entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.
Bigg Boss shared an official promo where Salman is seen with Vikas on the stage, asking him about the contestants in the house.
Well, all we can say is this wild card contestants is indeed wild. Hindustani Bhau is known for his bold personality and his reactions. His videos have a huge fanbase and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the Bigg Boss house.
