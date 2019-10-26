From Tiktok to Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau of 'nikal l*****' fame is the new wild card contestant

The fans have been going crazy ever since Salman Khan announced that there will be a few wild card contestants on the Bigg Boss 13 show. Speculations and rumours having been doing rounds as to who the new contestants will be.

Hussain Khujrewala , Arhaan Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Himanshi Khurrana are some of the few rumored names to join Bigg Boss house.

Well a new name that has come up is Hindustni Bhau, the internet sensation and YouTube star. Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau is reportedly entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss shared an official promo where Salman is seen with Vikas on the stage, asking him about the contestants in the house.