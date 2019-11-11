Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan stunned after 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' enters his show

Salman Khan has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss since many years but this time, Dabangg Khan was left speechless by a contestant as she mentioned his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name.
During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Himanshi told Salman that she considered herself as Aishwarya Rai when the former asked her if she felt a resemblance to any actress. This left Salman stunned and speechless for a few seconds as he was unable to comeback with a perfect response.
Besides, the show has become the talk of town with Twiterrati calling Salman a biased host towards men, especially his favourite Siddharth Shukla and imposing his patriarchal and stereotypical thoughts on the female contestants.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)