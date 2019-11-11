Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan stunned after 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' enters his show

Salman Khan has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss since many years but this time, Dabangg Khan was left speechless by a contestant as she mentioned his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name.

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Himanshi told Salman that she considered herself as Aishwarya Rai when the former asked her if she felt a resemblance to any actress. This left Salman stunned and speechless for a few seconds as he was unable to comeback with a perfect response.