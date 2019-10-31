Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Roman beauty in this pristine white gown

Bollywood's beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken her Instagram feed a notch higher with these recent pictures. The Fanney Khan actress is currently in Rome to celebrate her birthday on November 1.

The former Miss World posted a series of pictures wearing a pristine white satin gown. She's back with her dark tresses, opted for minimal makeup, but picked a neon green watch instead. She captioned it as, "DolceVita in Rome🌈✨with Longines 💝✨"