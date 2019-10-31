Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Roman beauty in this pristine white gown

Bollywood's beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken her Instagram feed a notch higher with these recent pictures. The Fanney Khan actress is currently in Rome to celebrate her birthday on November 1.
The former Miss World posted a series of pictures wearing a pristine white satin gown. She's back with her dark tresses, opted for minimal makeup, but picked a neon green watch instead. She captioned it as, "DolceVita in Rome🌈✨with Longines 💝✨"
Aishwarya recently lent her voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", in the film's dubbed Hindi version.
Talking about her experience of dubbing, Aishwarya told IANS: "It is not difficult or easy, but this is the first time I have experienced dubbing for some other artiste's work. So it was a new experience for me. I must admit that I got into it completely."
