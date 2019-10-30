When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya’s manager during fire incident at Bachchans' Diwali party

The Diwali bash at Bachchan residence is always the highlight of the year. Every year, Amitabh Bachchan and family host a grand party and invite A-listers from the industry during the festive season. But, an unfortunate accident happened at Bachchans' party recently.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s longtime manager Archana Sadanand escaped a fire accident during the Diwali party and was rescued by Shah Rukh Khan. The manager’s lehenga caught fire due to a diya. While others were stunned, it was quick thinking by SRK who helped put out the fire with a jacket. While Archana Sadanand suffered 15 percent burn injuries, SRK too had minor injuries.

As of now, Archana Sadanand is recuperating in Nanavati Hospital. She has been kept in ICU to avoid infections. She was admitted at the wee hours on Monday and sustained 15 percent of injuries. As of now she is recovering but is kept in isolation to avoid any kind of infection. The local police recorded her statement where she admitted it was an unfortunate incident.