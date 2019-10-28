Entertainment

Updated on

Love is in the air: Madhuri, Raveena and their plus ones steal the show at Bachchans' Diwali bash

By FPJ Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit, Raveerna Tandon, Suniel Shetty were among those who arrived with their better halves

The Bachchans' Diwali bash was a celebratory affair, marked by the whos who of Bollywood. While stags turned heads at the party, it was the couples that made it seem like love was in the air.

Madhuri Dixit, Raveerna Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood were among those who arrived with their better halves.

The Diwali party also saw several B-towners with their entire family as well.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arshad Warsi with Maria Goretti
Arshad Warsi with Maria Goretti
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonu and Sonali Sood
Sonu and Sonali Sood
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene
Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha
Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suniel and Mana Shetty
Suniel and Mana Shetty
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar
Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur
Photo by Viral Bhayani

