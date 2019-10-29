Nia Sharma is so hot that her outfit caught fire during Diwali celebrations

Actress Nia Sharma who was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', was recently celebrating Diwali when her outfit caught fire. But Nia was saved due to multiple layers in her dress. The fire didn’t harm and she doused it in the nick of time.
Nia Sharma shared a picture of her burnt dress on Insta Story and wrote, "The power of a diya! Caught fire in a second got saved by the layers in my outfit or maybe some force that guards you and protects you."
Nia Sharma was also seen at T-Series Diwali party in a stunning grey lehenga. Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.
A video on social media is doing the rounds, where Nia can be seen dancing with Randhawa on the hit number "Suit suit karda".
Nia Sharma will soon be seen as a lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin Season 4.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)