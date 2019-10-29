Nia Sharma is so hot that her outfit caught fire during Diwali celebrations

Actress Nia Sharma who was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', was recently celebrating Diwali when her outfit caught fire. But Nia was saved due to multiple layers in her dress. The fire didn’t harm and she doused it in the nick of time.

Nia Sharma shared a picture of her burnt dress on Insta Story and wrote, "The power of a diya! Caught fire in a second got saved by the layers in my outfit or maybe some force that guards you and protects you."