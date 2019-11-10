Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman fans mock Ranbir Kapoor after one RK fan called their beloved Bhaijaan ‘biased’

Even though Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan may have a bitter history as they both have dated Katrina Kaif in the past, the actors have always stayed on good terms. However, their fans have gone bitter with each other and often clash on social media, as Bollywood fans are wont to do. W

ith everyone criticizing Salman on Twitter for being ‘biased’ towards Siddharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 13 host, one of the Salman fans started a Twitter trend writing 'Charsi Chammiya Ranbir Kapoor' as an answer to a Ranbir fan who insulted their beloved Bhaijaan.