Bigg Boss 13: Twitter enraged as Salman Khan evicts Rashami, Devoleena, and Shefali

Television's popular reality show Bigg Boss saw one of the biggest upsets of this season after Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga. Incidentally, all three evicted contestants were belonged to the same team in the show.

Rashami’s eviction shook other housemates after host Salman Khan informed the housemates that contestants leaving the show after the first finale were Aarti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz. Salman’s announcement about the eviction of Asim, Aarti and Shefali had created a sombre atmosphere in the house with Shehnaaz Gill breaking down in public. Siddharth Shukla was seen teary-eyed as he passionately hugged his friend Aarti Singh for a considerably long time.

The anti-climax came when Salman said that he wasn’t serious about his first announcement about the eviction and contestants leaving the show will be Rashami, Shefali and Devoleena. While announcing Rashami’s eviction, Salman emphasised that she was in the list of top six contestants but since in the Friday’s task, she had helped Paras Chhabra win, this cost her a place in the show.

Rashami received lot of criticism for her biases towards Paras. Also Salman hinted that her decision to support Paras had cost her own place in the game. The popular TV actress was visibly shocked knowing that she was among the three contestants leaving the show with Devoleena.

Her eviction triggered angry reactions from Twitterati, who vented their ire against the makers of the reality show including host Salman Khan. Soon, BB Cheated Viewers began to trend nationally.