Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Salman Khan 'biased host', Mahira Sharma gets support

Bigg Boss 13 is the most talked about season of Bigg Boss in years due to various reasons. However, recently, the show is being looked down upon as Twitterati feel the show host- Salman Khan is being biased and unfair with the house members.

Twitter went frenzy over Salman Khan's attitude in the show and started a hashtag #biasedhostsalmankhan to criticize him for supporting Siddharth Shukla over other members. One of the tweets said "#biasedhostsalmankhan #BiasedBB #IStandByMahira Salman doesn’t even allow strong opinionated women to explain and complete their side of stories. He only favours Shukla and Sana, never bashes them as much as he does to other HM’s."