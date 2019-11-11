Tehseen Poonawalla had to leave ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and SC is responsible

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 13 came as a shocker to many this weekend, however his eviction was not a result of the usual audience poll. According to a statement posted by his wife Monica Vadera Poonawalla, her husband’s political and legal commitments required attention, and hence had to be out of the game immediately.
“Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she wrote on Saturday, ahead of the weekend episode being aired at night.
Tehseen came out of the house, and the first thing he did was reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya case. He wrote on Instagram, “As an Indian citizen I honour & welcome the Hon Supreme Court verdict. I have always believe a #rammandir should be built if there is reasonable and logical data .Shall be addressing the legal matters & speaking on my opinions and views on various tv shows starting today #ayodhyaverdict #supremecourt.”
Tehseen entered the show last weekend alongside Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurrana, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and TV actor Arhaan Khan. It was reported that Poonawalla charged a whopping Rs 21 lakhs per week, making him the highest paid celeb on the show.
