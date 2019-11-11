Tehseen Poonawalla had to leave ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and SC is responsible

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 13 came as a shocker to many this weekend, however his eviction was not a result of the usual audience poll. According to a statement posted by his wife Monica Vadera Poonawalla, her husband’s political and legal commitments required attention, and hence had to be out of the game immediately.

“Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she wrote on Saturday, ahead of the weekend episode being aired at night.