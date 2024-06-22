Anupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film Negatives

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently became a victim of robbery. On Thursday, he took to his X to reveal that thieves entered his Veera Desai office in Mumbai and stole a safe full of cash and the negatives of a film.

In a recent development, the Mumbai police have arrested two men, Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, in connection with the theft.

"Mumbai: Two people - Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan - arrested by Oshiwara Police for committing theft at the office of actor Anupam Kher. Both of them are serial thieves and commit thefts in different areas of the city," ANI tweeted.

Check out the tweet:

After the robbery, Anupam shared a video of the broken door and narrated the incident. “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn’t break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR,” the 69-year-old actor wrote in Hindi.

Take a look:

The burglary at Anupam's office came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken. The police said that the thieves also took away ₹4.15 lakh stored in the safe.

On the work front, Anupam will be seen next in Tanvi The Great, which was announced on his birthday on March 7 this year. The film will be bankrolled under his banner, Anupam Kher Studios.

Apart from this, Kher also has Emergency with Kangana Ranaut, Vijay 69, and The Curse of Damyaan, among a few other films in his kitty.