 Anupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film Negatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film Negatives

Anupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film Negatives

The burglary at Anupam Kher's office came to light around 9.45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently became a victim of robbery. On Thursday, he took to his X to reveal that thieves entered his Veera Desai office in Mumbai and stole a safe full of cash and the negatives of a film.

In a recent development, the Mumbai police have arrested two men, Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, in connection with the theft.

"Mumbai: Two people - Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan - arrested by Oshiwara Police for committing theft at the office of actor Anupam Kher. Both of them are serial thieves and commit thefts in different areas of the city," ANI tweeted.

Check out the tweet:

Read Also
Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares...
article-image
Read Also
Anupam Kher Warns About His Fake Telegram Video Endorsing Betting Site: 'Please Don't Get Conned'
article-image

After the robbery, Anupam shared a video of the broken door and narrated the incident. “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn’t break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR,” the 69-year-old actor wrote in Hindi.

Take a look:

Read Also
'Aadmi Bitterness Se...': Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak's Remark Calling Acting Institutes...
article-image

The burglary at Anupam's office came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken. The police said that the thieves also took away ₹4.15 lakh stored in the safe.

On the work front, Anupam will be seen next in Tanvi The Great, which was announced on his birthday on March 7 this year. The film will be bankrolled under his banner, Anupam Kher Studios.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Date Postponed Again Amid Lok Sabha Campaign
article-image

Apart from this, Kher also has Emergency with Kangana Ranaut, Vijay 69, and The Curse of Damyaan, among a few other films in his kitty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film...

Anupam Kher Office Robbery Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing ₹4.15 Lakh, Film...

Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are...

Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Are All Smiles At Mehendi Ceremony,...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Are All Smiles At Mehendi Ceremony,...

FPJ Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal To Tie Knot In Civil Ceremony Under Special Marriage...

FPJ Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal To Tie Knot In Civil Ceremony Under Special Marriage...

'Debate On Liquor Policy Is Seen Only During Elections': Actor Suriya REACTS To Tamil Nadu Hooch...

'Debate On Liquor Policy Is Seen Only During Elections': Actor Suriya REACTS To Tamil Nadu Hooch...