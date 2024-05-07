'Aadmi Bitterness Se...': Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak's Remark Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops'

Ratna Pathak Shah and Anupam Kher |

Anupam Kher opened up about Ratna Pathak Shah's comment on calling acting institutes shops. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anupam stated, it's her opinion. He said, “I don’t have to react. It’s her point of view. Main Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) ka bhi ek interview dekh raha tha. Woh bhi bol rahe the ki…” [I was watching an interview of Naseeruddin Shah, he was also saying that."

He further added, "I think both of them are from National School of Drama, will they call National School of Drama a shop?."

Anupam also feels that the comments would have been made out of bitterness, and said, “So kabhi kabhi aadmi bitterness se kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aadmi philosophy mein bhi kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aap isliye bhi baat bolte hain, taaki woh savaal ban sake koi [Sometimes people say something out of bitterness. Sometimes they say it philosophically. Sometimes you also say something so that it can become a question].” He added, “But it is not important for me to sort of justify. What they think, they think. It’s a shop. It’s perfectly alright.”

“I look at the goodness in people. Even the worst person will have a good side. I remember when I took my first car out for a drive, Naseer saw me and showed so much warmth,” he concluded, even if she thought way, there was nothing wrong with it.

On the work front, Anupam many projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Metro.. In Dino, Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan, Vijay 69, and Signature. While Ratna Shah was last seen in Dhak Dhak with Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.