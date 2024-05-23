Anupam Kher Warns About His Fake Telegram Video Endorsing Betting Site: 'Please Don't Get Conned'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has alerted his followers about a fake video circulating on social media under his name. The actor shared the said video on his official X account and urged cyber crime officials to take action against the miscreant.

On Wednesday (May 22), the actor stated that a person named Rehan Malik used his video to make a fake clip and he posted it on his Telegram channel which is reportedly linked to an online betting platform.

In the fake video, Kher is seen endorsing a betting site. Along with the video, the actor wrote in his post, "BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of “Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper!” It is a betting site. Please don’t get conned by it! Thanks."

Kher also tagged the official X handles of Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mumbai Police Cyber Wing.

BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of “Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper!” It is a betting site. Please don’t get conned by it! Thanks. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice pic.twitter.com/kAOBUakyTa — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was last seen in the film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa. Directed by G Ashok, the film released in theatres on February 16.

He will next be seen in Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. The film is all set to release on May 24 in theatres. He is also busy with the shoot of Tanvi The Great. The movie marks his second project as director after Om Jai Jagadish which released in 2002.