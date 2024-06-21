Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares Video |

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's office was robbed by thieves on Wednesday night. His office is located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. Two thieves broke the office's lock, forced open two doors, entered the office, and fled with cash and goods. The thieves also stole a film negative from a box belonging to a film produced by Kher's company.

Kher's office staff approached the Amboli police and registered a complaint. CCTV footage revealed that two individuals fled in an auto with stolen goods worth more than four lakhs.

कल रात मेरे वीरा देसाई रोड वाले ऑफ़िस में दो चोरों ने मेरे ऑफ़िस के दो दरवाज़ों को तोड़ा और अकाउंटस डिपार्टमेंट से पूरा सेफ़ (जो शायद वो तोड़ नहीं पाये) और हमारी कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित एक फ़िल्म के नेगेटिव जो एक बॉक्स में थे, चुराकर ले गए।हमारे ऑफिस ने FIR करवा दिया है।और पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

Anupam Kher shared a video on 'X' (Twitter), detailing the incident that took place and what happened. He mentioned that the thieves were captured on CCTV but could not break into the account lock, ensuring the safety of the account department. Kher expressed that the police assured him that they would soon apprehend the thieves, as they were seen on CCTV footage fleeing in an auto with the stolen goods. He concluded by saying, "May God give them wisdom." The video was recorded by Kher's office colleagues before the police arrived.

The case was filed at Amboli police station under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.