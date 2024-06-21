 Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares Video

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares Video

Two thieves broke the office's lock, forced open two doors, entered the office, and fled with cash and goods. The thieves also stole a film negative from a box belonging to a film produced by Kher's company.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares Video |

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's office was robbed by thieves on Wednesday night. His office is located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. Two thieves broke the office's lock, forced open two doors, entered the office, and fled with cash and goods. The thieves also stole a film negative from a box belonging to a film produced by Kher's company.

Kher's office staff approached the Amboli police and registered a complaint. CCTV footage revealed that two individuals fled in an auto with stolen goods worth more than four lakhs.

Anupam Kher shared a video on 'X' (Twitter), detailing the incident that took place and what happened. He mentioned that the thieves were captured on CCTV but could not break into the account lock, ensuring the safety of the account department. Kher expressed that the police assured him that they would soon apprehend the thieves, as they were seen on CCTV footage fleeing in an auto with the stolen goods. He concluded by saying, "May God give them wisdom." The video was recorded by Kher's office colleagues before the police arrived.

Read Also
Anupam Kher Files FIR After 2 Thieves Break Into His Mumbai Office & Steal Negative Of A Film; Watch...
article-image

The case was filed at Amboli police station under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares...

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher's Office Robbed In Andheri's Veera Desai Road, Actor Shares...

Mumbai: Police Probe Deepens Into Alleged YouTube Threat Video By Banwari Lal Gujar Targeting Actor...

Mumbai: Police Probe Deepens Into Alleged YouTube Threat Video By Banwari Lal Gujar Targeting Actor...

Mumbai: BMC's 'Shiv Yoga Centres' Struggle With Declining Attendance, 116 Centres Remain Active With...

Mumbai: BMC's 'Shiv Yoga Centres' Struggle With Declining Attendance, 116 Centres Remain Active With...

Mumbai: EXIM Bank Manager Shipra Pandey Files FIR Against Husband, In-Laws For Alleged Assault

Mumbai: EXIM Bank Manager Shipra Pandey Files FIR Against Husband, In-Laws For Alleged Assault

Mumbai: Former BMC Opposition Leader Ravi Raja Exposes Civic Body's Neglect, Claims Only 40 % Of...

Mumbai: Former BMC Opposition Leader Ravi Raja Exposes Civic Body's Neglect, Claims Only 40 % Of...