Anupam Kher Files FIR After 2 Thieves Break Into His Mumbai Office & Steal Negative Of A Film; Watch VIDEO

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has always been vocal about his views on social media. Recently, he shared a video reporting an incident that happened at his Mumbai office. The actor shared a CCTV footage and stated that two thieves entered his Veera Desai Road office and stole his safe locker along with a film negative.

He also revealed that his office has filed an FIR complaint and the police are investigating the case. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole."

He further wrote, "Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in the auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came."

Fans React To The Incident

As soon as he dropped the video of the door, those thieves broke and got into his Mumbai office. Fans on social media shared their views and hoped that the thief would get caught. One of the users commented,

"Sir aap jaise logo ke sath aisa hoo Raha hai... Hum jaise logo ka kya hota hoga vichar kariyega. Bhagwan aise logo ko sadbudhi de. Aur government ko bhi sadbudhi de joo manrega jaise scheme band kar ke logo ko khud mehnat kar ke kamane ke akal de. Sarkar apna business theek se chala rahe hai garibo ko nikamma kar ke sir aap he kuch kariye please... God bless you. Aapke sath kabhi kuch bura nahi hoga..."

Another user wrote, "Hope police will work hard to recover fast."

"You might get justice but we are waiting for the last 6 years and Mumbai police did nothing," another comment reads.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Freelancer - The Conclusion which released on an OTT platform on December 15. He will be seen in films Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Emergency and Signature.