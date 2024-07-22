Ananya Panday Gifts Herself Swanky New Range Rover Worth ₹3.38 Crore (VIDEO)

Actress Ananya Panday is currently over the moon after gifting herself a new car. She has added a luxurious new addition to her car collection as she has purchased another swanky four-wheeler.

On Monday, July 21, the actress was seen stepping out of her swanky new car in Mumbai. Panday added a Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 to her collection, worth ₹3.38 crore. Her white new car was decorated with a garland on the front.

Check out the video:

As the actress got out of her brand new car, a pap present there congratulated her. To this, she responded with a smile and said, "Thank you.”

Recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs after a video of her dancing with cricketer Hardik Pandya at Anant Ambani's baraat went viral, which sparked dating rumours.

However, what added fuel to the dating speculation further was when the duo started following each other on Instagram, days after their dancing video went viral.

The actress, who was dating Aditya Roy Kapur, called it quits in March. Hardik, on the other hand, recently, announced his separation from wife, Natasa Stankovic.

Ananya and Hardik are yet to react to the dating rumours.

On the work front, Ananya made a cameo in Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal,Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead.

Next, Panday has Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller Control.

The actress will also star in the web series Call Me Bae, which is slated to premiere on Prime Videos, also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, among others.

The series will begin streaming on September 6,