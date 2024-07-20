Bad Newz Review: Vicky Kaushal Shines, Triptii Dimri Falters In This Predictable Rom-Com

Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Dhupia and others

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, released amidst high anticipation from fans, thanks to its trailer and catchy soundtrack. The film, centred around a rare medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation, has struck the right chord with the audience. It is a spirited attempt by the makers to recreate the magic of '90s Bollywood rom-coms, but with a modern twist.

The film revolves around three central characters: Akhil Chadha (played by Vicky Kaushal), Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri), an ambitious young chef; and Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), a charmer with a heart of gold. Their paths cross in a series of comedic misadventures as they navigate love, ambition, and friendships.

Both Akhil and Gurbir have intercourse with Saloni, who discovers her pregnancy, but doesn't know who the father is. After the paternity test, she finds out that both are the fathers and that's when the trio's hilarious adventure begins.

The film's blend of nostalgia, comic timing, and vibrant music creates an enjoyable experience, though it occasionally falls short in its narrative depth and predictability.

Vicky shines with his charismatic portrayal of Akhil, infusing the character with wit and spontaneity that keep the audience engaged as well as entertained throughout. His comic timing is impeccable, he delivers punchlines with flair.

Triptii aka Saloni, struggles at times to look convincing. Ammy's Gurbir emerges as a surprise package, delivering a standout performance. His natural charm and comedic prowess add layers to the character.

Director Anand succeeds in capturing the essence of '90s Bollywood comedies, incorporating references to classic films like Mohabattein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, iconic dialogues, and memorable songs that serve as delightful highlights throughout the film.

The supporting cast, including Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chaddha, deliver solid performances that further enrich the film's comedic texture. Cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma add a cherry on top.

However, Bad Newz falters in its storyline, which lacks depth and unpredictability needed to sustain interest beyond its comedic moments. The first half of the film sets up promising character dynamics and situations but fails to deliver significant twists or turns in the second half, leading to a somewhat predictable conclusion.

Despite its shortcomings in narrative depth, Bad Newz remains a fun and enjoyable watch primarily due to charismatic performances, lively soundtrack, and nostalgic references to Bollywood's golden era. While it may not break new ground in storytelling, its entertainment value lies in its humour and music.