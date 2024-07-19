Bad Newz: Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol In Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Film?

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has finally been released in the theatres today. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy film revolves around the rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos.

Vicky and Ammy's bromance in the film has been well-received by the audience, and Triptii as Saloni has also been praised. Netizens have lauded Bad Newz for its comic timing and performance. Additionally, we noticed that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make an appearance in the film.

Spoiler alert:

However, the twist is that Shah Rukh and Kajol don't literally appear in the movie. In one scene, Vicky and Triptii's characters pose for a romantic picture, recreating the iconic image of Khan and Kajol from their hit song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kaushal's character is dressed in a black kurta like Shah Rukh, while Dimrii wears a yellow ethnic suit similar to Kajol's outfit in the song.

But Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma have a cameo in Bad Newz. The film is said to be a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz, which was released in 2019, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bad Newz is said to be inspired from true events where 19-year-old Brazalian woman gave birth to twins, who had two different biological fathers in 2022. However, this was not the only time this condition came to light; so far, around 25 such cases have been reported worldwide.

The film is produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.