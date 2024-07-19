Bad Newz Real Story: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film Inspired By Woman Getting Pregnant With Twins From Different Men

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz hit the big screens on Friday, July 19, and it has been receiving mixed reviews from fans as well as critics. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film has pregnancy as the central conflict. It is based on a true incident and a rare medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation.

What is heteropaternal superfecundation?

It is a condition where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men. The twins are half siblings, sharing the same womb but having different fathers.

This condition that takes place when the woman releases multiple eggs during ovulation and has been sexually involved with multiple partners during a short course of time. This leads to fertilisation of each egg by sperms of different men. Only DNA testing confirms the fathers.

Real story

In September 2022, a 19-year-old woman from Brazil gave birth to twins who actually have two different biological fathers. She later explained that she took a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was.

According to media reports, the mother was not sure about the father of her kids and to confirm, she took DNA test using the sample of the person she had thought was the father. However, after the test, she found that only one of her kids showed positive for the test.

A report in Daily Mail stated that the woman later remembered that she had sex with a different man on the same day. When the second person took a test, it showed he was the other twin's father.

Media reports have also stated that only nearly 25 other such cases of heteropaternal superfecundation have been reported so far across the globe.

About Bad Newz

The film also has a special cameo by Ananya Panday. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification made some changes and asked the makers to modify Vicky and Triptii's lip-lock in the movie. The Censor Board has censored three kissing scenes between two characters, although no audio cuts were made.

Bad Newz has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC, and the duration of the film is 2 hours and 22 minutes.

The story of the film revolves around Vicky (Akhil) and Ammy (Gurbir), the two heroes, who have intercourse with Triptii's character, Saloni. Later, she discovers that she's pregnant, but doesn't know who the father is. After doing the paternity test, she finds out that both are the fathers.