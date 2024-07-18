Bad Newz Song Rabb Warga: Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri Romance At Picturesque Locations Of Croatia In This Soulful Track

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's new song, Rabb Warga, from Bad Newz was released on Thursday, just a day before the film's release. The makers earlier unveiled Tauba Tauba which made headlines for Vicky's dance moves and later Jaanam which gave a glimpse of Vicky and Triptii's sizzling chemistry.

The third song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, was dropped earlier this week. It made the audience nostalgic as it a remake of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre's song from the film Duplicate. Now, fans of Vicky and Triptii are in for a treat as in the latest song, Rabb Warga, the actors have once again flaunted their chemistry and Jubin's vocals is just a cherry on top.

Rabb Warga beautifully captures the essence of pure emotions and heartfelt connections. It shows some of the most special moments of Vicky and Triptii's characters in the film. They romance at the picturesque locations of Croatia, wearing colorful and matching outfits in the song.

The song also hints at the wedding of Vicky and Triptii's characters in the film. The soulful romantic track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and its music is composed by Abhijeet Srivastava.

Fans are all hearts for this new song. In the comments section, a user wrote, "Movie hit ya flop hoga pata nahi par songs pura blockbuster."

Another wrote, "Another melody to listen on loop. Beautifully crafted and sung."

"The combination of the two in the song is brilliant. Specially Tripti Dimri looks absolutely stunning in this music video! Her outfit is simply beautiful! She truly stands out," read another comment.



The makers have, however, clarified that the song is only for promotional purposes and it will not be a part of the film.

Bad Newz is inspired by true events and it explores the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

The trailer as well as the songs of the film have created quite a buzz on social media. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19.