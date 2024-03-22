 Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar To Re-Release In Cinemas
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar To Re-Release In Cinemas

Baazigar along with other films which are a part of the Retro Film Festival will be playing at Cinepolis cinemas.

ANIUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult classic film 'Baazigar' is all set for re-release in cinemas. King Khan shared this exciting news with his fans.

"Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - 'Baazigar.' As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let's celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!," King Khan announced on his Instagram post.

After his post, fans expressed their excitement. One of them wrote, "FAVOURITE CHILDHOOD MOVIE" Another mentioned, "All time fvrt srk"

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty also posted the announcement. Shilpa mentioned, "So proud to be a part of both these 'Iconic Retro' films, with Baazigar being my debut..Save the dates: 22/03/24 | 23/03/24 | 25/03/24 | 26/03/24..Join us for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Be there to witness the magic unfold!..."

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famed for its dialogues and songs.

SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)," is still etched in the minds of his fans.

Recently, SRK has had three back-to-back hits in his kitty with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

