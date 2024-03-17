 Inside VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Ed Sheeran's Melodious Voice As He Sings Perfect At Mannat
Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
British singer Ed Sheeran mesmerized Shah Rukh Khan with his musical magic as he performed his hit song 'Perfect' during his visit to King Khan's house Mannat. The videos of SRK and Ed chilling on a couch and jamming together are going viral on social media.

One of the fan clubs of SRK shared a video on X. The video captured Ed singing his hit song 'Perfect' with none other than SRK by his side, who seems to be totally engrossed in the singing.

On Wednesday, ahead of his gig, ED met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post.

Farah Khan also shared a video and picture with Ed. In one of the visuals, we can see Farah, SRK, and Ed sharing smiles. "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course@iamsrk @teddysphotos," she wrote.

Earlier, on Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for the British singer at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood, gathered at the party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

He gave an electrifying performance and surprised his fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday. This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.

In the viral clips, Ed and Diljit were seen setting the stage on fire with their performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. What was a big takeaway for fans attending the concert, Ed sang chart-busting track 'Lover' in Punjabi with Diljit.

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

