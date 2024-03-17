WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings Lover In Punjabi With Diljit Dosanjh At Mumbai Concert

Popular British singer Ed Sheeran headlined a concert in Mumbai on Saturday, drawing roaring applause from fans and making the gig a huge success.

This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers. Videos of him on stage with Diljit Dosanjh recently went viral across social media platforms.

In the viral clips, Ed and Diljeet were seen setting the stage on fire with their performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.

In what was a big takeaway for fans attending the concert, Ed crooned his chart-busting track 'Lover' in Punjabi with Diljit.

Sonali Singh, Diljit's business manager, posted a video of their performance on stage.

Earlier, Diljit, too, posted a video with Sheeran on his Instagram handle.

Among several other celebs who attended Sheeran's gig were Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. The show was promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Earlier, on Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for the British singer at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood, gathered at the do to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

During his meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ed personally experienced the King Khan's maniacal following. The former was also pictured teaching the singer his signature pose.

Actor Ayushmann Khurana also made him taste his mother's home-cooked 'pinni' (a Punjabi dessert).

Sharing his experience of meeting Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!" Ayushmann also shared a picture with the British hitmaker.

Also, at a recent party in the city, Ed bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram where he was shown teaching the British singer some of his dance moves.

In a video of his chance encounter with the British singer, Armaan was seen teaching Ed the steps of 'Butta Bomma' from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.