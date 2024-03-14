All That Happened When Ed Sheeran Was In Mumbai In 2017: From 'Clingy' Farah Khan To Viral Photo With Abhishek Bachchan

Renowned singer Ed Sheeran has returned to India after seven long years and he is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. The last time the singer was in India was back in 2017 and he had not returned to his country without giving B-Town and its fans some rather memorable and some awkward memories to cherish.

In 2017, when Sheeran was in India, he was hosted by none other than filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan for a grand party, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Several photos from the bash had gone viral on the internet, and in almost each one of them, Farah was seen posing right next to the singer.

That one friend who have no clue what personal space is. #FarahKhan is that clingy friend.#EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/2RaD6y7gRf — Amby Says (@ambyism) November 20, 2017

As the photos were shared on social media, netizens had a ball time decoding Sheeran's expression, and the majority also felt that Farah was being "clingy". However, the filmmaker had later clarified that she did not even know the singer before meeting him in 2017, and that she hosted him only because her cousin, who stayed abroad and was a friend of Sheeran, had asked her to.

Ed Sheeran partying with Bollywood’s elite is morse coding us with dead eyes and plastic smiles, begging to be saved. pic.twitter.com/iPpkE0awsU — Goddess V (@vforvelvetta) November 19, 2017

The party had continued all through the night from one place to the other and Ed had later ended up being at Abhishek Bachchan's residence. A photo from there too had gone viral in which the singer looked visibly tired with Abhishek next to him, seemingly upset with the paparazzi disturbing his party.

Looking at his condition..2-3 more days in India & Ed Sheeran will be Dead Sheeran pic.twitter.com/3T0r8h5clu — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) November 21, 2017

Among the others who had partied with Sheeran at the infamous party in 2017 were Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Karan Johar and others, and most of them were accused of fawning over the singer.

Clicks of King Khan last night at a bash for Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif & Karan Johar shared by Katrina on her Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/SdmfCwAoXX — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2017

But let bygones be bygones as Sheeran is back in Mumbai and the first thing he did as he returned to the city recently was meet his dearest friend Farah Khan and strike a pose with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, his concert, which is a part of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics Tour), will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16 and it is expected to be attended by some of the biggest names of the tinsel town.