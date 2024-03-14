Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Costliest Ticket For The Show Is Worth THIS Whopping Amount & It's Already Sold Out!

Renowned singer Ed Sheeran has returned to India and is all set to perform in Mumbai once again as a part of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics Tour) on March 16. Fans of the singer went berserk when he had announced the dates for his Mumbai concert and as soon as the tickets had gone live, they were sold out within minutes.

The concert on March 16 will mark Sheeran's return to Mumbai after seven long years, his last stint here being back in 2017 as a part of his Divide Tour.

The gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, which can house thousands of music enthusiasts.

According to BookMyShow, most of the passes for the Ed Sheeran concert have already been sold out. And now, a source close to the development has exclusively informed Free Press Journal that the most expensive ticket for the concert is priced at a whopping Rs 32,000!

Yes, you read that right. And if the amount was not shocking enough, let us tell you that the passes worth Rs 32,000 have already been sold out!

The hefty-priced ticket comes with a slew of amenities including a dedicated entry lane, elevated viewing deck, special washrooms, complimentary food and beverages, among others.

At present, the only two sections at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse that are yet to be sold out have tickets worth Rs 9,500 and Rs 16,000.

Meanwhile, Sheeran was recently spotted partying with Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and others in Mumbai ahead of his concert. He also shared a video on his social media handle in which SRK can be seen teaching him his signature pose.

Sheeran also went for a fun dinner with Armaan Malik, where he was seen dancing to Butta Bomma, and prior to that, he caught up with Ayushmann Khurrana for a musical chat.