Ed Sheeran's Top 5 Songs Ahead Of His Mumbai Concert: Perfect To Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai, India, for his much-anticipated +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. It is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2024, at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This will be Ed Sheeran's second concert in India, his last being in 2017.

Ahead of his concert on Saturday, here is a look back at the singer's top 5 songs.

Check it out:

1. Perfect

Perfect is sung by Ed Sheeran and is from the album ÷, which was released in the year 2017. It was dedicated to the singer's then-fiancée (now wife) Cherry Seaborn

2. Photograph

Photograph is from Ed Sheeran's second studio album, × (2014). He wrote the song with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid. Reportedly, the song was inspired by Sheeran's experience of being away from his then-girlfriend while he was on tour.

3. Shape Of You

Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran was released in 2017. It is one of his top songs and a few years ago, when hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the singer revealed that the track was written with Rihanna in mind.

4. Thinking Out Loud

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud's is a romantic-ballad and the lyrics of the song is said to be inspired by his then-girlfriend, Athina Andrelos, whom he met in 2014.

5. I Don't Care

Ed Sheeran collaborated with Justin Bieber for I Don't Care, which was released in 2019. The song is reportedly an ode to long-term relationships.

Meanwhile, singers Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott will also perform for the crowd before Ed's main act.