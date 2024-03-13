Ed Sheeran Grooves To Butta Bomma With Armaan Malik Days Before His Mumbai Concert; Video Goes Viral...

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is all set to perform in Mumbai, is enjoying some quality time in the city. Ahead of his much-awaited concert, several pictures and videos of the singer have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. In one of the now-viral videos, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist is seen performing the hook step of Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma with singer Armaan Malik.

The video, shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, shows Armaan grooving to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song and Ed Sheeran is all smiles as he perfectly copies the hook step. The singers are also seen twinning in white and black outfits.

The 33-year-old singer spent the first day of his India trip on Tuesday by visiting a school and playing music for the students.

During his visit to the school, Ed Sheeran sat on the floor with the kids and also treated them with his performance. He played the guitar and also sang one of his most popular songs 'Shape of You'.

He opted for black shorts and a white t-shirt for his visit to the school. Check out the video here:

Ed Sheeran also met Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Vicky Donor actor took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with him.

"A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed ❤️Great meeting you, @teddysphotos," he captioned his post.

About Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert

The singer's concert, part of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour", is scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 16) in Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, Mumbai.

The concert will begin at 3 pm with Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott's performance. According to several media reports, Ed Sheeran will take over the stage around 7:15 pm.

The singer is expected to perform on his all-time hit songs at the concert. Ed Sheeran's had earlier performed in Mumbai in 2017 and several pictures and videos of the singer with Bollywood celebs had gone viral on social media.