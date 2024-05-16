The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 OTT Release Date- Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 features Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, and Robert Aramayo in the main roles. The fantasy series is scheduled to release in August 2024.

Release date and platform

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is set to release on August 29, 2024. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Darkness will bind them. The Rings Of Power returns August 29 on Prime Video."

According to reports, Season 1 is watched by more than 100 million people in the world.

Darkness will bind them. The Rings Of Power returns August 29 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/r1uSRtw4wu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024

Plot

The series narrates the story of fictional character Elrond, who obtains a powerful ring that can grant wishes. Unaware of its true nature, he accepts the ring only to learn about the evil forces that seek to possess it to increase their power. To prevent the ring from falling into the hands of these malevolent entities, Elrond and his friends must destroy it to defeat the demons.

Cast

Season 2 of the series consists of eight episodes that feature Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Miriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Gabriel Akuwudike, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Ben Daniels and Geoff Morrell as Waldreg, among others.

Production

The upcoming season will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The fantasy action drama is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien's novel The Lord of the Rings. It is produced by Ron Ames and Chris Newman under Amazon Studious and NMew Line Cinema.