Surbhi Chandna Stuns In ₹95,000 Ivory Stitched Saree

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 16, 2024
Surbhi Chandna looked like a vision to behold when she made an appearance for the Global excellence award night this year.
The actress opted for an ivory saree and customised jewellery to grace the event.
Surbhi opted for a subtle makeup look and was seen flaunting her wavy hair do.
The saree that Surbhi opted for is designed by Priyanka Singh and costs a whooping 95,000 rupees.
The actress won an award for her outstanding performance in Rakshak-Indias Braves Chapter 2.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi penned a heartfelt note and wrote, '‘Alka’ humbly accepts the Global Excellence Award 2024 for Outstanding Performance in Rakshak - Indias Braves Chapter 2 I honestly believe it really doesn’t matter how big or small your part is in a project you choose but how impactful relevant and strong it is. It was an honour to play Suman Devi Ji and this is her story of courage & prowess too Learnt Haryanavi to get the accent right that totally felt like a challenge at the beginning but thankful to my dearest Sam Sir @samkhan for my dialect coach Vinod Bikaji Cant wait for another challenge to be thrown at me which actually is the beauty of being an actor'
The actress also thanked husband Karan Sharma for her perfect blower moment and wrote, 'Also Swipe to See How the husband gave the perfect blower for the lovely tresses to fly.'
On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Rakshak and has been missing from the television screens for quite some time now.