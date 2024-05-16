Surbhi Chandna Stuns In ₹95,000 Ivory Stitched Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi penned a heartfelt note and wrote, '‘Alka’ humbly accepts the Global Excellence Award 2024 for Outstanding Performance in Rakshak - Indias Braves Chapter 2 I honestly believe it really doesn’t matter how big or small your part is in a project you choose but how impactful relevant and strong it is. It was an honour to play Suman Devi Ji and this is her story of courage & prowess too Learnt Haryanavi to get the accent right that totally felt like a challenge at the beginning but thankful to my dearest Sam Sir @samkhan for my dialect coach Vinod Bikaji Cant wait for another challenge to be thrown at me which actually is the beauty of being an actor'