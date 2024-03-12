 VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Visits A School In Mumbai's Dadar, Sits On The Floor With Children Ahead Of His Concert In India
Ed Sheeran's concert is slated to take place this Saturday in Mumbai.

Updated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is in India for his second concert tour, spent the first day of his India trip on Tuesday by visiting a school and playing music for young children here.

The 33-year-old singer, the singer's concert, part of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour", is slated to take place this Saturday in Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, Mumbai. "So I just arrived in Mumbai, India. We're going to be visiting some schools today and playing some songs. I heard the kids have something to play for me as well," Sheeran said in a video on his Instagram account.

During his trip to the school, the singer is seen sitting in the crowd and enjoying the performance of young children before taking up his guitar and playing "Shape of You" for his young audience.

The concert on Saturday would begin at 3pm with the performance of Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott. Sheeran will take over the stage at 7:15 pm. Sheeran, who had earlier visited the country in 2017, said he was happy to be back. "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too,"he captioned the video.

