Mumbai This Week: From Ed Sheeran Concert To Aarambh Mumbai's Theatre Festival, Here's What's Happening In The City

The Sheeran magic

The global sensation is back in Mumbai to perform live. The Ed Sheeran: +-= ÷× Tour will have hits from his five albums and experience hearing the songs live will be something else. You will also hear Prateek Kuhad. The fee starts from Rs 9,500 onwards.

When: March 16; 3:00 pm

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Play it live

Watch the live show with double magic. The play White Rabbit Red Rabbit will be performed twice, by Nandita Das and Gopal Datt individually. They have no clue about the play, nor have they rehearsed it. They will not see the script before going on the stage. What a watch!

When: March 13; 6:00 pm (Nandita Das performance in English) and 8:30 pm (Gopal Datt performance in Hindi)

Where: Veda Kunba Theatre, 4 Bungalows, Mumbai

To book a place visit: qtp.in/whatson

The Irani history

The trading history between Mumbai and Persia (modern day Iran) has been for centuries. Apart from the Parsi and Irani Zorastrians, the Shia Muslim community from Iran too has a big connection. They have created for themselves within the city. Khaki Tours brings the #LittleIran: Navroz Special Walk for truly discovering the Irani history of Mumbai. The fee is Rs 799 per person (all inclusive).

When: March 16; 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Where: New National Restaurant, Mumbai

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

Celebrating theatre

Be prepared for some real drama as Zee Theatre Presents Aarambh Mumbai's Rang Manch Ka Rang-Punch. This celebratory fiesta is supported by the Raza Foundation. It will be a theatre festival celebrating poetry, new writing, music, dance and humour. Leading this charge of Hindi original writing revolution is Purva Naresh and Asmit Pathare. Plays include Ok Tata, Bye Bye, Aaj Rang Hai, Roshe Roshe, and Ladies Sangeet. There is also Mehfil-E-Fringe, apart from masterclasses in stand-up comedy, Kathak, poetry and more. From plays to masterclasses and everything in between, be prepared for the good stuff.

When: March 12-17

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Rahul nama

Stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian is back with yet another offering. His new stand-up comedy show called ‘Who Are You’ is everything that any of his fans can expect. The fee starts from Rs 799 onwards.

When: March 15; 7:30 pm

Where: Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Discover foods of the Nizams

Have a taste of the Nizam culinary magic at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport who have announced the return of esteemed 80-year-old home chef, Dilnaz Baig, to their specialty Awadhi restaurant, Ummrao. Dilnaz Baig is renowned for her expertise in authentic Hyderabadi culinary artistry. You will taste the rich flavours and ageless recipes from the Nizami cusine, from Shikampur, Diwani Handi and Hyderabadi Haleem to Kache gosht ki biryani, Boti kebab or Kofte ka Salan. Visit soon for the tasty delights.

When: Till March 17

Where: Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 89767 08345

New menu announcement

Parth

Napoli by Shatranj has launched a brand new menu. What they have still retained is the authentic Italian dining experience. The new menu has meticulously sourced fresh ingredients, from meat options to vegan ones. It can be paired with their unrivaled cocktail program and best liquours. Find offerings like creamy and indulgent burrata, traditional Bruscheta, Pulled Lamb Pappardelle and more

Timings: 7:00 pm to 1 am (Every evening for dinner) and 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Lunch from Wednesday to Sunday)

Where: Napoli by Shatranj, 1st Floor, 12 Union Park, Off Carter Road, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 79776 16345 / 74003 96373