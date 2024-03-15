Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday Gets His Guitar Autograph By Ed Sheeran, Confirms Bollywood Debut

Ahaan Panday, who is all set to make his acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story, met Ed Sheeran and got his guitar autographed. Taking to Instagram, Ahaan treated fans with a series of photos featuring himself and Ed Sheeran along with a note.

The note read, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than @teddysphotos." Sharing his excitement after meeting ED, Ahaan said, "Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true. For my film preparation I've been running all over the place in the hope to shadow & find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard."

He added, "I got the chance to get Ed's autograph on the guitar that I'm using for the prep of my film. Seeing that, every time I get some practice in, is just the confidence booster I need, to be honest. I'm over the moon."

On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh and Munawar Faruqui among several others. The pictures from the bash are all over the internet.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

Coming back to Ahaan, he will be making his debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story which is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). "Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey's launch is by f