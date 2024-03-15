Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Meet Ed Sheeran Days Before His Mumbai Concert; See Photo

British singer Ed Sheeran has been meeting several B-Town celebrities ever since he landed in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, he met with the who's who of Bollywood in the past few days.

On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh and Munawar Faruqui among several others. The pictures from the bash are all over the internet.

Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky, who attended the star-studded party, took pictures with Ed Sheeran. Sharing one such photo, Rakul wrote, "What a warm guy (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Read Also 11 Times Shah Rukh Khan Taught His Signature Pose To Celebs: From Ed Sheeran To MS Dhoni

Jackky also dropped the same picture and captioned it, "Was lovely meeting you." Ed Sheeran was all smiles as he posed with the couple.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On Tuesday, Ed met actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.