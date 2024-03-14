11 Times Shah Rukh Khan Taught His Signature Pose To Celebs: From Ed Sheeran To MS Dhoni

By: Sachin T | March 14, 2024
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran in Mumbai on March 13. Several pictures and videos of the duo have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Ed is seen imitating SRK's signature pose
SRK set the stage on fire at the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) opening ceremony. At the event, the actor taught his signature pose with all the five captions of the tournament
Ahead of the opening ceremony of WPL, the superstar also posed with the captain of the Delhi Capitals team, Meg Lanning, at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium
During the promotions of Pathaan at FIFA World Cup final, Shah Rukh taught 'The Wonder Boy' of football Wayne Rooney his signature pose
In 2022, a BTS video of an ad campaign had gone viral in which Shah Rukh was seen teaching his iconic pose to members of India’s women’s cricket team
In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared as a guest on American television host David Letterman's show. During one of the segments of the talk show, SRK posed with the veteran comedian
French music producer and popular DJ, DJ Snake, met Shah Rukh in March 2019. The actor taught his romantic pose to him
Dua Lipa performed in Navi Mumbai in 2019 and before her performance, she met Shah Rukh. Several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced online and in one of the videos, they were seen performing SRK's pose
On Bigg Boss 9, Shah Rukh arrived as a guest and performed on stage with host Salman Khan. He also taught his signature pose to the Dabangg actor
At an event in 2016, Shah Rukh and MS Dhoni treated the audience by recreating the actor's iconic pose
Shah Rukh taught his signature pose to his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Hrithik Roshan as well at the finale of a dance show in Mumbai several years back