Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Check Traffic Restrictions, Diversions & Parking Details Near Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday (March 16) as a part of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics Tour). His gig is scheduled to take place around 7:15 pm at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Thousands of music enthusiasts are expected to attend the concert.

Ahead of the concert, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions as a large number of people from different parts of the city are expected to attend the event.

Traffic restrictions in Mahalaxmi on March 16

In the wake of Ed Sheeran's concert, Babasaheb Vichare Marg (Bodyguard Lane) will be one way from Keshavrao Khade Marg to Regional Transport Office i.e. it will be close to vehicular traffic from Regional Transport Office towards Keshavrao Khade Marg.

The gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade Marg will remain closed for vehicular traffic. Also, there shall be no U-turn on Keshavrao Khade Marg between Haji Junction to Mahalaxmi railway station.

All vehicles coming from Worli, Pedder Road to Mahalaxmi Racecourse will move forward to Mahalaxmi station will have to take a right turn on Saat Rasta or move ahead to Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat Marg.

Vehicles moving from Rakhangi Junction to Mahalaxmi Racecourse to Haji Ali can move as such. Vehicles dropping visitors at Mahalaxmi Racecourse can enter through Gate No. 2, drop the visitors and move ahead to Gate No. 7 to exit the venue.

Parking details

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, there shall be no parking on roads around Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Senapati Bapat Marg and Keshavrao Khade Marg.

In addition to this, there shall be no plying of heavy vehicles on Keshavrao Khade Road from Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi station (on both north and south bound) on March 16.

Ed Sheeran in Mumbai

The upcoming concert will mark Ed Sheeran's return to Mumbai after seven long years, his last stint in the city being back in 2017 as a part of his Divide Tour.

According to BookMyShow, most of the passes for the Ed Sheeran concert have already been sold out. And now, a source close to the development has exclusively informed Free Press Journal that the most expensive ticket for the concert is priced at a whopping Rs 32,000.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has already met several Bollywood celebrities and his pictures and videos with them have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The renowned singer met Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan and also sang for them. He also imitated Shah Rukh's iconic pose.

Sheeran also went for a fun dinner with Armaan Malik, where he was seen dancing to Butta Bomma, and prior to that, he caught up with Ayushmann Khurrana for a musical chat.

On Thursday, Kapil Sharma reportedly hosted a bash for Ed Sheeran, which was attended by Munawar Faruqui, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh and others.