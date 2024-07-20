Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Gets His Highest Opener, Film Earns ₹8.5 Crore

Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz |

In a promising start for Bollywood's latest offering, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, the film garnered a decent Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day at the box office in India, according to early estimates. The film hit the big screens on July 19 and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

According to Sacnilk, the film had an overall 22.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. Surprisingly, Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy of 54.50 per cent, followed by Jaipur with 31.25 per cent and Bengaluru, which saw 28 per cent occupancy. The film is expected to perform well in the weekend.

Also, it may be mentioned that Bad Newz is Vicky's biggest opener till date. Take a look at the first day collection of some of his films:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - Rs 5.49 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.20 crore

Sam Bahadur - 6.25 crore

Manmarziyaan - 4 crore

Released amidst high anticipation from fans, Bad Newz showcases a unique blend of comedy and storytelling, which seems to have struck a chord with audiences. The film's unique plot and stellar performances by the lead actors have contributed significantly to its initial success.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz delves into the complexities of male friendships, intertwined with unexpected twists. The comic timing of the actors as well as the songs of Bad Newz have been highlighted as major strengths in early reviews.

The story revolves around Vicky (Akhil) and Ammy (Gurbir), who have intercourse with Triptii's character, Saloni. Later, she discovers that she's pregnant, but doesn't know who the father is. After doing the paternity test, she finds out that both are the fathers.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, the film also has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It also stars Sheeba Chadha and Neha Dhupia in significant roles.

The box office journey of Bad Newz will be closely watched as the weekend approaches. It will be interesting to see if the film maintains its momentum in the coming days.