 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat Leaves Antilia (VIDEO)
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat Leaves Antilia (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat Leaves Antilia (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC today, July 12.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to exchange vows today, July 12, 2024, at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC. A video circulating on the internet shows a joyous Nita Ambani dancing to the beats of the dhol as the baarat departs from their Mumbai residence, Antilia.

In the video, Nita is seen grooving to the popular baraat song Le jaayenge, le jaayenge from the film Chor Machaye Shor. Shortly after, she swiftly entered her car as she headed towards the wedding venue.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue...
article-image
Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding FULL Guest List: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan To Bachchans...
article-image

Nita wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ranghaat ghagra, which features a peach silk ghagra with hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink and pistachio green. She paired it with a jaali blouse intricately crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold, featuring silver Zardozi work embellished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
article-image

Anant and Radhika's wedding will be attended by Bollywood's biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Even US reality show stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will be seen.

Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check Out Baraat, Varmala Timing, Lagna Muhurat & More
article-image

After Anant and Radhika's wedding, it will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' is scheduled for July 14.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations took place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Later, the couple had a second pre-wedding cruise party, which was a four-day event from May 29th to June 1.

