Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt, Who Will Win? Fans Speculate After Pranit More's Elimination Report

Bigg Boss 19 | Hotstar

It appears that the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 19 have already been determined. According to recent reports, Pranit More has been eliminated from the Grand Finale, securing 3rd position. Earlier, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were reportedly evicted, finishing in 4th and 5th positions respectively.

As per The Khabri's report, Pranit More has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house. If the report happens to be true, the Top 2 finalists are- Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss19#PranitMore has been ELIMINATED from the house at 3rd position — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 7, 2025

The prediction report says that Gaurav Khanna might be the winner of Bigg Boss 19 and Farrhana Bhatt might end up taking up the runner-up position. Let us further wait for the official announcement for the confirmation.

Bigg Boss 19 Eliminated Contestants (As Per Reports)

Amaal Mallik (No. 5)

Tanya Mittal (No. 4)

Pranit More (No. 3)

Bigg Boss 19 Top 2

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Gauarav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?

According to reports, the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. Fans are now divided over who will claim the coveted season trophy. Many believe that Gaurav is likely to take home the title, while others, impressed by Farrhana’s strong performance and consistency in the house, feel she has an equal chance. Previously, rumours surfaced suggesting that Wikipedia had already revealed the winner. A user reportedly uploaded a screenshot from the page claiming Gaurav as the winner and Farrhana as the runner-up. However, nothing has been officially confirmed so far, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the Grand Finale for the final announcement.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on Colors TV or Jio Hotstar. The finale episode features Splistsvilla Season 16 hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra alongside other celebrity guests such as Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Pawan Singh.