Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding FULL Guest List: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan To Bachchans & Kardashians

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant's wedding has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex on July 12 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The wedding or Shubh Vivah of Anant and Radhika will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.

The guest list is said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities as well as politicians.

FULL LIST OF GUESTS

Stars from the Hindi as well as South film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Bachchan family, Kapoor family, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and others are expected to attend the wedding.

Several musicians and filmmakers will also grace the wedding.

Besides Indians celebs, the Ambanis have also invited international celebrities as well as politicians.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to grace the event to bless the couple.

Take a look at the full list here:

Meanwhile, it was love at first sight for both Anant and Radhika and the their chemistry continues to be on display during all photoshoots and in viral videos. In the coming three days, invitees will witness the most expensive wedding ever celebrated in the country.