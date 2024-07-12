Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

As Bollywood celebs are ready to queue up at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, Friday, latest reports stated that actor Akshay Kumar will have to give the bash a miss as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the reports, the Housefull actor has not been keeping well for the past two days. He has been busy promoting his upcoming film Sarfira. "He got himself tested and the results came out positive for Covid-19. He has isolated himself and is taking all precautions recommended by his doctors," a report by India Today stated.

Akshay might also miss out on the promotions of Sarfira as he tested positive on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is all set to be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), Mumbai. It will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14, and another reception on July 15.

Several celebrities, and notable personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, also John Cena, Mike Tyson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, among others will be seen gracing the wedding.

Also, the grand wedding will witness performances by Calm Down singer Rema, and Despacito fame Louis Fonsi. Earlier, the Ambanis had gotten Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, and Katy Perry, among others to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.

On the sangeet night, pop singer Justin Bieber and Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla got everyone grooving with their performance.

As for Akshay Kumar, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sarfira on July 12. The film is an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It is directed by Sudha Kongara, and features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and a cameo by Suriya.