Sarfira Real Story: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Based On Inspiring Life Of THIS Ex-Army Officer & Entrepreneur

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a history of portraying real-life stories in his films, and his much-awaited movie, Sarfira, is another addition to the list. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is a Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which revolves around the inspiring life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of low-cost carrier airline Air Deccan.

As Sarfira is all set to hit the big screens on July 12, take a look at the real story of the film:

Sarfira Real Story

In Sarfira, Akshay plays the role of Captain GR Gopinath, an ex-army officer who founded Air Deccan, India's first low-cost airline, making air travel accessible to the common man​.

The film revolves around Gopinath's journey from a modest background, his service in the Indian Army, how his entrepreneurial ventures made him one of the most iconic figures of aviation industry and the launch of Air Deccan which made air travel accessible to the common man.

Know About GR Gopinath

GR Gopinath joined the Indian Army and served as a captain. He also fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War​.

After retiring from the army, he ventured into various businesses, including farming and motorbike dealerships. However, his most significant contribution came in 2003 with the launch of Air Deccan.

Gopinath's vision was to make air travel accessible to the common man, breaking the monopoly of expensive air travel. Air Deccan's affordable fares revolutionised the Indian aviation sector, leading to a surge in the number of air travelers.

The launch of Air Deccan had also inspired other low-cost airlines to enter the market​.

About Sarfira

Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R Sarathkumar and others. Suriya, who has produced the film along with his actress-wife Jyothika, has a special cameo in the film.