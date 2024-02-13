Sarfira: Akshay Kumar's Hindi Remake Of Soorarai Pottru To Release On July 12, To Clash With John Abraham's Vedaa

Makers of upcoming Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Akshay Kumar have announced the film's title and its official release date. The Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru' has been titled 'Sarfira'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determinaton and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

South actor Suriya had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru', he will also be seen in a guest appearance role in 'Sarfira'.

Apart from this, also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

He will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.