Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: OG Action Stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Join Hands To Save India From Prithviraj Sukumaran

After months of buzz and hype, the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was finally unveiled by the makers on Wedneday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will see the two action heroes sharing the screen for the first time.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring talented actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Armed with power-packed action sequences and a patriotic vibe, the teaser has left audiences eagerly anticipating the film, which is scheduled to release on Eid 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Speaking about the teaser, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

Adding to this, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. It has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.