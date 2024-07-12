 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check Out Baraat, Varmala Timing, Lagna Muhurat & More
After the endless pre-wedding ceremonies, Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

The D-Day has finally arrived and Anant Ambani is all set to marry the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, Friday. Their wedding can be safely called the most lavish wedding of the decade, with eminent personalities pouring in from all corners of the world.

After the endless pre-wedding ceremonies, Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. Their wedding is scheduled to take place in the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, in the presence of their family members, friends, and global personalities.

article-image

Anant-Radhika wedding muhurat

As per reports, the Ambanis will arrive with their baraat at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC around 3 pm. Post their arrival, rituals to welcome the baraat will take place, followed by a safa tying ceremony.

The bride and groom will exchange garlands in a traditional varmala ceremony at 8 pm. Anant and Radhika will take the pheras and finally be declared as man and wife in the auspicious 'Lagna Vidhi' at 9:30 pm.

The Ambanis will host a special 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, followed by an extravagant reception bash on July 14.

article-image

Anant-Radhika's wedding guest list

Some of the biggest names from across the globe have flown down for the wedding of Anant and Radhika. The who's who of Bollywood will mark their presence, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and others. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with husband Nick Jonas, arrived in Mumbai for the wedding on Thursday.

Besides, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rema have already reached Mumbai. Drake and Adele too are expected to attend the wedding, along with bigwigs like John Cena, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Gautam Adani, Mark Tucker, and others.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to grace the event to bless the couple.

