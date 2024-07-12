Isha Ambani's Vintage Lehenga At Anant & Radhika's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Took 4000 Hours To Make: Know Why It's Special

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 12, 2024
After the grand pre-wedding festivities, the big day for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here. The beloved couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai's BKC on July 12
Ahead of their wedding, the Ambanis organised numerous lavish pre-wedding festivities for the couple. For one of them, the groom's sister Isha Ambani stunned in an exquisite vintage ensemble from Delhi Vintage Co.
All image credit: Delhi Vintage Co. Instagram
According to the brand, the theme of the lehenga was 'The Tree of Life'. The elements used were a Tree of Life with Nandis sitting under a tree with a temple on one side and birds all over
The attire was made with artistic experimentations and stitching techniques that featured vintage textured fabric, pure zardozi details and intricate old antique coin embellishments
The border of the lehenga was adorned with a shloka from the Gita - Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshu kada chana. This translates to "You have the right to perform your actions, but you are not entitled to the fruits of the actions."
The vintage attire took around 4000 man hours to create and it sure did look worth the time and effort
Isha complemented her ornate lehenga with some unique vintage jewellery and hair accessories
